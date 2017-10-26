National

Man drives into immigration rally; minor injuries reported

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:35 PM

BREA, Calif.

A motorist drove his car through marchers Thursday at an immigrant rights rally in Southern California, but only minor injuries were reported, authorities said. The driver was arrested and later released.

Brea police Chief Jack Conklin said none of the demonstrators sought first aid. He said he did not know why the man drove through the intersection where people were gathered.

The demonstrators were marching to urge Republican Rep. Ed Royce to support an existing temporary immigration program for citizens of several Central American countries, said Andrew Cohen, a spokesman for Unite Here Local 11, a union representing hotel, food service and airport workers.

A video released by Cohen showed the car push through a line of demonstrators marching in a crosswalk.

A marcher pounded on the hood of the car as it pushed her back and another demonstrator jumped on top of the vehicle as it continued to move.

Police rushed in, stopped the car in the middle of the intersection and ordered the marchers to get away from it.

Police arrested 56-year-old driver Daniel Wenzek for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon, said Lt. Adam Hawley. Wenzek was later released pending the investigation.

"I think he was trying to get through the crowd," Hawley said. "We don't have any indication he was trying to harm somebody."

Cohen said the man said nothing as he drove toward demonstrators in the Orange County city 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

A woman who answered a phone number linked to Wenzek refused to allow an Associated Press reporter to talk to him and hung up.

