A 10-year-old girl needed surgery. Border Patrol waited outside her hospital room.

Rosa Maria Hernandez (also referred to as Rosamaria), 10, needed the surgery.
Hernandez, who has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, has lived in the U.S. undocumented since she was three months old.
In order to receive the emergency gallbladder surgery she needed, she had to travel from the Texas border city of Laredo to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. But she had to get past Customs and Border Protection checkpoints to do it, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
10 year old Maria Rosa is at a hospital & @CustomsBorder is right outside her room waiting to deport her Sign&Share https://t.co/IYVjAkF37w pic.twitter.com/bIkRJzYwSa— DreamActivist (@DreamAct) October 25, 2017
Aurora Cantu, Hernandez’s cousin, rode in the ambulance with her. Cantu is a U.S. citizen, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
“They told me that my aunt (Felipa Delacruz) had two options,” Cantu said. “We could take her back to Mexico and arrange for a family member to get her. If my aunt didn’t want to do that, the second option was that she could spend several weeks in a detention center.”
Border Patrol agents followed the ambulance to the hospital and stayed outside of Hernandez’s hospital room at Driscoll Children’s Hospital while she recovered, according to the Associated Press. Agents also prevented her hospital room door from being closed so they could keep an eye on her.
Delacruz told The New York Times that she brought her daughter to the U.S. so she would get more affordable treatment for her child. Because of Medicaid, she’s been able to afford treatment, she said.
“I’m a mother. All I wanted was for her to get the surgery that she needed,” Delacruz said. “It never crossed my mind that any of what is happening right now could happen. When you’re a mother, all you care about is your child.”
After her surgery was done, agents took Hernandez to a facility in San Antonio for unaccompanied minors brought to the U.S. illegally. She’s being held there indefinitely, Letecia Gonzalez, a family attorney for Hernandez, told AP Thursday.
"They just refused to allow the child to go home," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez added that it could take several weeks for Hernandez to be released and that she could be deported.
The hospital didn’t confirm whether agents were outside her hospital room. However, the Border Patrol told Splinter News in a statement that agents stopped the ambulance at the checkpoint.
“Due to the juvenile’s medical condition, Border Patrol agents escorted her and her cousin to a Corpus Christi hospital where she could receive appropriate medical care,” the agency said, according to Splinter News. “Per the immigration laws of the United States, once medically cleared she will be processed accordingly.”
Comments