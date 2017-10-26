Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:55 Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 2:01 Suspected carjacker shot, then flees and crashes in downtown Fort Worth 1:01 Cheering for the other Texas MLB team? Hear Dodgers fans thoughts from inside Dodger Stadium 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:33 While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

