Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

Dramatic surveillance footage of Sunday’s fatal multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Madison County, Kentucky, has been released.
The video shows a truck swerving in a northbound lane and plywood from the truck detaching and flying into southbound lanes toward American Haul Storage, where the footage was taken.
The truck driver was identified as Billy Ray Berry, 54, of Waynesboro, Tenn. Berry died at a hospital.
After the truck swerved near a Richmond exit, Berry hit a car and went into the median, police said.
Police said several other vehicles also crashed and several people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Interstate 75 in that area were closed between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., police said.
Beth Musgrave contributed to this story.
