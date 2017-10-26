This state might be the first in the U.S. to join this time zone. But why?

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Pause

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

0:55 Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

2:01 Suspected carjacker shot, then flees and crashes in downtown Fort Worth

1:01 Cheering for the other Texas MLB team? Hear Dodgers fans thoughts from inside Dodger Stadium

1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

1:33 While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores

1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder