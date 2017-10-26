AP Source: Drake did not submit latest album to the Grammys

FILE - In this June 26, 2017 file photo, Canadian rapper Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New York. Drake has not submitted his latest album, “More Life,” for consideration at the 2018 Grammy Awards. A person close to the nomination process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the multi-platinum rapper did not submit “More Life” for album of the year or best rap album. The person also said Drake did not submit any of the songs from the album to categories like song of the year, record of the year or best rap song. Photo by Evan Agostini