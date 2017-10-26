What’s in the JFK assassination files that will be released today?

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:55 Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:33 While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 2:47 Inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth, hunting down a Sunday comeback 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com