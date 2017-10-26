Late Fats Domino mined New Orleans roots in pioneering music

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2008 file photo, Fats Domino waves to fans before a ceremony re-presenting two Grammy awards to replace the ones that he lost from Hurricane Katrina's flooding in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Cheryl Gerber AP Photo