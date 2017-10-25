Baby food and infant formulas contaminated with heavy metals, toxins, study says

Many baby foods and formulas, including some of the leading brands tested, contain unsettling amounts of heavy metals and toxins, according to a study released Wednesday.
The Clean Label Project, a nonprofit advocacy group fighting for more transparency in food labeling, tested about 530 baby food products purchased during the past five months and discovered that 65 percent of those products tested positive for arsenic, 36 percent for lead, 58 percent for cadmium and 10 percent for acrylamide, according to an infographic from the nonprofit.
The group looked at top-selling formulas and baby food using Nielsen data, but did not publish its findings in a peer-reviewed journal, according to reporting from USA Today.
Popular brands such as Gerber, Enfamil, Plum Organics and Sprout were among the products tested and scored two out of five in the Clean Label Projects report card for toxic metals, the USA Today story said.
Nearly 80 percent of the infant formulas tested were positive for arsenic, a New York Daily News story said.
Arsenic exposure from drinking water and food can cause cancer and skin lesions and has been associated with developmental effects, cardiovascular disease, neurotoxicity and diabetes, according to the World Health Organization.
In April 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed limiting the amounts of inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal to 100 parts per billion. However, the FDA is not enforcing that limit, the USA Today story said.
Lead, which was also found in baby food in this study, was targeted by the Environmental Defense Fund as a contaminate in baby food that should be eliminated. An EDF study released in June found that 20 percent of more than 2,100 baby food samples had detectible lead levels and concluded by saying that lead had no place in a child’s diet.
“In children, even very low blood lead levels can cause behavioral problems and lower IQ,” the report said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments