In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Lunenburg High School's Emily Nash tees off during the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament at Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge, Mass. Nash, who had the best score at a boys' golf tournament in Massachusetts, has been denied the trophy because she's a girl.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Lunenburg High School's Emily Nash tees off during the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament at Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge, Mass. Nash, who had the best score at a boys' golf tournament in Massachusetts, has been denied the trophy because she's a girl. Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP Christine Peterson
In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Lunenburg High School's Emily Nash tees off during the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament at Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge, Mass. Nash, who had the best score at a boys' golf tournament in Massachusetts, has been denied the trophy because she's a girl. Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP Christine Peterson

National

Female student golf player denied trophy in boys' tournament

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:50 AM

UXBRIDGE, Mass.

A female high school student who had the best score at a boys' golf tournament in Massachusetts has been denied the trophy because she's a girl.

Lunenburg High School student Emily Nash's score of 75 at the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys' golf tournament was better than the runner-up. But Nash wasn't awarded first place and won't advance to next week's state tournament because of a rule set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The rule states that girls playing on a fall boys' team can't be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament.

That means the 16-year-old Nash can't compete as an individual, and her score on Tuesday only counted to her team's total.

The tournament director tells The Telegram & Gazette he made Nash aware of the rule before the tournament began.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video