Bacon that’s healthier but still tasty? It’s possible as scientists create diet pigs

It’s one of the world’s most beloved guilty pleasures – the savory sizzling of bacon on a skillet in the morning. But soon, you might be able to down those crispy slices of goodness without feeling quite so guilty about the state of your arteries.
Chinese scientists have used a groundbreaking genetic engineering tool called CRISPR to create a litter of piglets that had 24 percent less body fat than normal pigs, they announced in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
CRISPR is a tool that essentially allows geneticists to snip out portions of an organism’s genetic code and then insert portions from other organisms, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Pigs don’t have a gene called UCP1 that helps most other mammals regulate their body temperatures, New Atlas reported. That meant that pigs had to put on more fat to keep warm, and it was expensive to keep them happy.
The scientists spliced a version of that UCP1 gene from mice into some pig egg cells, and then implanted the cells into female pigs, who then gave birth to 12 male piglets - all seemingly healthy and much more capable of regulating their body temperatures. When the piglets were slaughtered and examined, all of their tissues and organs seemed healthy and normal, the researchers found.
“This is a big issue for the pig industry,” Jianguo Zhao of the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, who led the research, told WBUR. “It's pretty exciting.”
Perhaps most importantly, Zhao said he did not think the pigs’ meat would taste worse as a result of the modification. “Since the pig breed we used in this study is famous for the meat quality, we assumed that the genetic modifications will not affect the taste of the meat,” he told WBUR.
To some people, however, if it’s not full fatty, it’s just not the same bacon.
There is something fundamentally wrong with low fat pigs... https://t.co/yKFLAh74HU— Mary Topping (@butterflywriter) October 24, 2017
Scientists have genetically modified pigs to have less fat. Low-fat bacon? Blasphemy! They're MY arteries - I'll harden them if I want to!— Stephen (@stjames917) October 25, 2017
I like my bacon CRISPR'ed on the frying pan— Tin Foil Awards (@TinFoilAwards) October 25, 2017
The research is a promising step forward for geneticists exploring the power of CRISPR and other genetic engineering tools, but it could be a good long while before we would ever see the skinny pigs on U.S. shelves. The FDA only approved the first genetically-modified meat in 2015, a salmon that grows to market size in about half the time – and that took 20 years.
