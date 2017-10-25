Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession

This Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows suspect Bruce Paddock. Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography. The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The official says the child porn case predates the shooting. Los Angeles Police Department via AP)