Floods blocked her route. So nurse climbs a cliff to reach hospital, deliver babies

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work. Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work.

