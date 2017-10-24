Police were called to an Asheville hotel on Monday where a boa constrictor was found in a bed.
Hotel housekeepers find a very unwelcome guest in the bed – a 5-foot boa constrictor

October 24, 2017 4:41 PM

Police were called to an Asheville, North Carolina, hotel on Monday for an unusual guest – a 5-foot-long boa constrictor.

Asheville Police posted about the incident Monday night on Facebook.

The snake was discovered in a bed by housekeeping staff at the Rodeway Inn and Suites around noon, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The serpent had been left by a hotel guest who had stepped away from the room but had not checked out of the hotel, according to Fox Carolina.

“We never know what calls for service we will receive,” police said on Facebook.

The snake, later identified as “Chuck,” was taken to the Buncombe County Animal Shelter, police said. His owner returned a few hours later to claim it, but not before the animal caused a stir online.

“Yikes! How do you misplace your boa constrictor?????” one Facebook user wrote on the police department’s page.

“I would have died if this thing crawled up on me during the night,” another person wrote.

