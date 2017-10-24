Fisher-Price has recalled 63,000 infant seats in the U.S.
Fisher-Price has recalled 63,000 infant seats in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Fisher-Price has recalled 63,000 infant seats in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

National

These infant seats have caught on fire, overheated — and 63,000 are recalled

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 24, 2017 2:06 PM

If you own a Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seat or Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat, beware: It could overheat and have its motor catch on fire.

That’s why Fisher-Price is issuing a recall for nearly 63,000 of the infant seats located in the United States.

According to that Oct. 24 recall, there have been 36 reports of the motion seats overheating, with just one report of a fire contained within its motor compartment.

The “Soothing Motion Seats” with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22 and “Smart Connect Seats” with model number CMR39 are included in the recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote.

“The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together,” according to the recall. “The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.

“The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.”

The affected infant seats — made in China — were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and BuybuyBaby, both in-store and online nationwide, from Nov. 2015 to Oct. 2017.

They were also sold on Amazon.com.

The “Smooth Motion” edition cost around $160 and the “Smart Connect” edition cost about $175, the recall read.

In addition to the 63,000 in the United States, another 2,000 of the infant motion seats in Canada are also being recalled. There have been no injuries reported.

Those with the seats are warned to “immediately stop using” them, as they can receive a full refund from Fisher-Price.

You can call Fisher-Price about the recall at 800-432-5437 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on weekdays.

In 2016, Fisher-Price recalled around 34,000 infant cradles for fear they could suddenly fall and injure the child.

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington 3:35

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms 0:08

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue 3:46

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington 3:35

S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms 0:08

The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue 3:46

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video