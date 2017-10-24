New York state halts latest sale of mountaintop prison site

FILE- In this March 3, 2017 file photo, razor wire is coiled along a fence at the closed Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Wilton, N.Y. Empire State Development said said Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 it has halted efforts to sell the former prison site for redevelopment after the three proposals that were received since the state put the site out for bid in January 2017 were rejected as unfeasible. Chris Carola AP Photo