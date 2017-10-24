Jesse McLaren snuck a killer clown in his sister’s engagement pictures.
Jesse McLaren snuck a killer clown in his sister’s engagement pictures. Jesse McLaren, Twitter
Jesse McLaren snuck a killer clown in his sister’s engagement pictures. Jesse McLaren, Twitter

National

He clowned around with his sister’s engagement pics — and waited for her to see ‘It’

By Josh Magness

joshemagness@gmail.com

October 24, 2017 8:25 AM

When Jesse McLaren agreed to take engagement pictures for his sister and her fiancé, he knew it was a perfect opportunity to play a little prank.

So the Buzzfeed staffer, presumably filled with some Halloween spirit, photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the ‘It’ movie in the background of four photographs.

“My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo,” he wrote in a tweet with the pictures. “Countdown until she notices.”

In each photograph, the killer clown is subtly placed in the background, easy to miss at first glance.

He’s hidden in the shadows in one of the images — likely pulled from the iconic scene when Pennywise lures a young boy named Georgie into the sewer — as McLaren’s sister and her fiancé stand on a wooden walkway in the forest.

Pennywise, both the 2017 and 1990 version, can also been seen peering from behind a bush as the two lovers kiss.

After tweeting out the images, people immediately responded — and couldn’t get enough.

Others were inspired, photoshopping other jarring movie moments into otherwise adorable scenes.

Some, however, couldn’t help but poke a little fun at what McLaren’s fiance was wearing.

A few were worried, however, if McLaren’s sister wasn’t happy with her brother clowning around.

But there was no need to worry, as McLaren said his sister “noticed the clown immediately and responded!!!”

“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need,” she wrote to McLaren in a text he saved. “On the other… I totally want to use these”

 

She found him

A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on

The masses, as expected from the thousands of retweets the images garnered, were waiting for the update.

Pennywise has become somewhat of a viral meme following the 2017 adaption of Stephen King’s 1990 movie “It.” The film follows a group of kids in Derry, Maine, as they attempt figure out why so many children from the town go missing, only to learn that a supernatural, evil clown is to blame.

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Ideas building inside YMLA 'Design Den' 1:39

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

  • Pancake artists makes an edible Pennywise clown

    Pancake artist Ben Daniels of Dancakes makes an edible creation from Stephen King’s “It” at the 14th annual Art in the Park. Dancakes was one in the over 50 artist stands that participated in the event, which was Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland.

Pancake artists makes an edible Pennywise clown

Pancake artist Ben Daniels of Dancakes makes an edible creation from Stephen King’s “It” at the 14th annual Art in the Park. Dancakes was one in the over 50 artist stands that participated in the event, which was Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland.

Megan Braa Belleville News-Democrat

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Ideas building inside YMLA 'Design Den' 1:39

Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den"

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video