National

Whiskey makers meet at Mount Vernon distillery

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:53 AM

MOUNT VERNON, Va.

Expert whiskey makers from across the country are converging on George Washington's Mount Vernon estate, working on a special recipe to honor the father of our country.

The Distilled Spirits Council is sponsoring distillers from across the country to collaborate on a rye whiskey to commemorate Thursday's tenth anniversary of the reconstruction of Washington's distillery. At the time of his death in 1799, Washington ran one of the largest distilleries in the U.S.

Since the distillery resumed operations a decade ago, Mount Vernon has produced and sold tens of thousands of bottles of whiskey and brandy to raise funds to support the estate. The spirits can be purchased at the Inn and the Shops at Mount Vernon.

