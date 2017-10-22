Myeshia Johnson — the widow of fallen American soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson — told Good Morning America that this Facebook post about U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and President Donald Trump is fake.
Widow of fallen soldier: Facebook post blasting Frederica Wilson is fake

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 22, 2017 5:38 PM

The widow of fallen American soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson confirmed Sunday that a Facebook post circulating under her name, criticizing U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, is fake.

An in-depth interview with Myeshia Johnson is set to air Monday on Good Morning America, network officials announced. Her husband, a 25-year-old serviceman killed in Niger, drew national attention after a condolence call from President Donald Trump to the grieving family sparked controversy last week.

Wilson said Trump told Myeshia Johnson, who was in a car heading to the airport with her family, that “he knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway.” Wilson said she heard the call on speakerphone in the car.

Trump responded by saying Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, “totally fabricated what I said.”

Pause
Pedro Portal Miami Herald

In the debunked Facebook post, a user, who used a photo of the couple as the account’s profile picture, says Wilson only heard part of the conversation.

“I want to set the record straight. I’m getting sick and tired of this so called politician using my husband as a political platform,” the user posing as Myeshia Johnson wrote.

“Mrs. Johnson confirms to ABC News that she did not write this post. It is fake,” posted Michael Del Moro, a segment producer for Good Morning America on Twitter. “Sgt. La David Johnson’s wife speaks out about the husband, father & brave American soldier she loved — only on @GMA Monday.”

Good Morning America posted on Twitter that Johnson will talk “about the man she loved and the call she received from Pres. Trump.”

Sgt. Johnson was laid to rest on Saturday in Cooper City; nearly 1,000 mourners attended. During the service, six of his fellow soldiers folded the American flag draped over his casket and presented it with two other folded flags to his widow and two children. An honor guard fired three volleys from rifles before Taps warbled over the crowd.

Sgt. Johnson grew up in Miami Gardens. Before he joined the Army in January 2014, it was where he found a second family, and where he met his childhood sweetheart and future wife, Myeshia.

And it was where — before he was killed Oct. 4 alongside three other American soldiers in an ambush in Niger — he planned to return and raise his son and daughter, as well as another baby girl, due in January. He had been sent on his second deployment to Africa in August, shortly after his third wedding anniversary.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Pause
