Cops say this robbery suspect couldn’t have made their jobs much easier

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 22, 2017 1:18 PM

A man accused of robbing a KFC caught the attention of Medford, Ore., police when they saw him racing down a street lugging a cash register, officers say.

“In police work, that is what we call a clue,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police say Sean Reed, 27, robbed a KFC with a gun at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and stole two cash registers before running away. Officers responding to the incident spotted Reed fleeing down a nearby street with one of the cash registers and apprehended him.

Officers found the second cash register nearby, wrote police.

“Glad to have a quick arrest in this case,” police wrote.

Jail records indicate Reed is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail on a parole violation from an earlier identity theft case, reported The Medford Mail Tribune.

Suspect Robs KFC on Barnett Road, Gets Caught.Last night around 7:15 p.m., a suspect entered the business with his...

Posted by Medford Police on Sunday, October 22, 2017

