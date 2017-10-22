Deputy run over by a suspect loses his insurance because he’s too injured to work

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause

0:20 Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded

1:36 DACA: an explanation

0:28 Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

1:13 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

1:19 Not sure how to register to vote in Texas? Here's a guide