Multiple brands of dishwashers are being recalled over risk of fire.
Multiple brands of dishwashers are being recalled over risk of fire. Christine Puccio/Creative Commons
Multiple brands of dishwashers are being recalled over risk of fire. Christine Puccio/Creative Commons

National

Multiple dishwasher brands recalled due to fire hazard

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 21, 2017 5:04 PM

Multiple brands of dishwashers manufactured by BSH Home Appliances are being recalled over risk of fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall applies to some models of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers that have caught fire when the power cord overheats. The company has received five reports of dishwasher-related fires that have caused property damage.

“The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel,” the CPSC said. A complete list of model and serial numbers affected by the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website.

Impacted models can be black, white, stainless steal or custom panel. They were sold at appliance, department and home improvement stores across the country between January 2013 and May 2015. They were priced between $850 and $2,600.

About 408,000 dishwashers are affected by the current recall, and another 149,000 were part of a similar recall in October 2015. There were also 61,000 sold in Canada that are being recalled.

Customers with affected dishwashers should stop using the appliances immediately and call BSH Home Appliances, which will repair the problem for free.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video