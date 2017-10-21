His daughter was hours old when he sold heroin from her hospital room, police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for selling drugs out of a hospital room hours after his daughter was born, police say.
According to the Greensburg Police Department, Cody Hulse, 25, was visiting his new child at Excela Westmoreland Hospital when he was arrested. Police said he had 34 bags of what they suspected was heroin on him, as well as drug paraphernalia. He admitted to selling heroin, the department said.
According to WPVI, police discovered drugs in a vehicle they stopped, and when they asked the people in the vehicle where they got the drugs, they said they had just purchased them from Hulse at the hospital.
Police then called the hospital to remove the newborn baby from the room before they arrived to arrest him, the Tribune-Review reported.
“This affidavit says you had needles in there, you were selling drugs in there ... all with a newborn baby in the room. This is very disturbing,” District Judge James Albert said during the arraignment, according to the Tribune-Review.
"I have an addiction problem," Hulse told WPIX after his arraignment. "I do."
According to WPIX, the mother of the child said she was not aware Hulse had drugs on him at the hospital, but said she was aware he previously had been involved with drugs.
This is not the first time people have been arrested for allegedly dealing heroin out of Excela Westmoreland Hospital. According to KDKA, in 2016 a 37-year-old man was arrested after hospital personnel noticed suspicious activity around his room. He was found trying to flush stamp packets of the drug down the toilet, KDKA said.
And in 2014, a 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly selling drugs from her room in the intensive care unit, according to WTAE. Police seized 340 bags of heroin, WTAE said.
