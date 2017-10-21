National

The Latest: Mourners remember fallen soldier in Florida

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 8:06 PM

COOPER CITY, Fla.

The Latest on the funeral of U.S. soldier killed in Niger earlier this month (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The funeral service for the U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa sparked a political spat between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman also honored the three other soldiers who died with him.

Mourners exiting the 90-minute service told reporters that a portrait of Sgt. La David Johnson was joined by photographs of Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia. The four died Oct. 4 in Niger when they were attacked by militants tied to the Islamic State.

Mourners said the service at a church in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also focused on how the 25-year-old Johnson became a locally known bicycle trick rider, a loving husband and doting father before entering the Army in 2014 and becoming a member of the Special Forces.

____

11:10 a.m.

A funeral service has begun for a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa sparked a political spat between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Services for Sgt. La David T. Johnson began Saturday in a Fort Lauderdale suburb. Johnson was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger.

Johnson's widow held the arm of an Army officer as she led her family, dressed in white, into the Christ the Rock Church in Cooper City. The family asked that reporters remain outside.

The squabble between Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when the Miami-area Democrat said Trump told Johnson's pregnant widow that her 25-year-old husband "knew what he signed up for."

___

Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Services for Sgt. La David T. Johnson are scheduled Saturday in a Fort Lauderdale suburb. He was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger. Four Niger soldiers also died in the attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

The fight between Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when the Miami-area Democrat said Trump told Johnson's pregnant widow that her 25-year-old husband "knew what he signed up for." Wilson was riding with Johnson's family to meet the body and heard the call on speakerphone.

