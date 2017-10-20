They fell in love, but wound up marrying others. 56 years later, they meet again.

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:31 Not a bad night for this backup quarterback 1:27 Same Kind of Different as Me 1:29 Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:22 Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 0:16 State single-game rushing record falls 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:37 Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A love story 60+ years in the making William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

