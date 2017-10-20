He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 3:07 Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 2:22 What's up in the sky in the month of October? 1:31 Not a bad night for this backup quarterback 0:16 State single-game rushing record falls 1:29 Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:22 Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:27 Same Kind of Different as Me.mov 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

