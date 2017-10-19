Dolphins are really smart, scientists say — and if they had thumbs, we’d be in trouble

More Videos 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School Pause 1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 0:31 The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:40 TCU coach Jamie Dixon surprised by his first career ejection 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protecting dolphins: How best to view them Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. NOAA Fisheries

Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. NOAA Fisheries