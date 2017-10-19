‘Watch the evening news,’ she said, after she ambushed and murdered her date, police say

Jose Juan Garcia-Hernandez thought it was a date.
But what started with beers ended with deadly stab wounds, according to the Las Vegas Sun — injuries that left Garcia-Hernandez dead in the middle of a Las Vegas cul-de-sac on Oct. 10.
Las Vegas police said Thursday that they have arrested and charged three suspects in the case. They say Dorie Henley, 25, took Garcia-Hernandez on a date aiming to set him up and rob him. Her brother, Andrew Henley, 21, and Jose Franco, 25, were coordinating with her in planning the robbery, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Police say Dorie Henley told one of their anonymous sources to “watch the evening news” afterward to see what she had done, according to the Las Vegas Sun.
All three have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon and related charges. They are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, police said Thursday.
Garcia-Hernandez’s wallet, phone and car were all taken from him when they found his body, police said. By the time police arrived, Garcia’s body did not have a pulse, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this month.
Garcia-Hernandez’s phone records included multiple calls to Dorie Henley in the hours before his murder, police told KSNV. Originally Henley had suggested they go dancing, police records reviewed by KVVU indicate, but then Henley and Garcia-Hernandez decided to have beers in a park instead.
Dorie Henley admitted to trying to draw the victim into a planned ambush with the suggesting of sex, according to a police report KSNV reviewed. But when he realized she was trying to steal his wallet from him, a struggle began, and her brother and Franco stepped in, ultimately stabbing Garcia-Hernandez in the back, reported KSNV.
Then the three quickly left the scene, according to police. The two men “were seen jumping a wall” into a neighboring complex, police said, suggesting she had “done something” at the intersection where the crime occurred.
A source told police detectives that Dorie Henley had said in texts and phone calls she robbed the victim because she needed money to buy food and diapers for her children, the Las Vegas Sun reports.
