She fired her daughter for bashing the police. But her coffee shop couldn’t be saved

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:34 PM

LYNN, Mass.

The owner of a Massachusetts coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells The Daily Item she is closing “so I can stop being harassed.”

Kato Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page last weekend that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. During the ensuing back-and-forth, she called police bullies and racists.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She invited officers to the shop Monday for coffee.

The police did not show, and the usual morning crowd never materialized, either.

