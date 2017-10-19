Witness: Workplace shooter was increasingly angry, hostile

This photo provided by the Maryland State Police shows Radee Labeeb Prince. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, authorities say a man showed up for work at a countertop company in Maryland and shot several of his co-workers and then drove to Wilmington, Del., and shot a man he knew at an auto sales and service business. Prince, the suspect in the shootings in Maryland and Delaware is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Maryland State Police via AP)