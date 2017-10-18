Her roommate’s Snapchat revealed a ‘nasty’ surprise slipped in her water bottles, police say

At first she couldn’t figure out why she was sick.
For several weeks, she had suffered from stomach pains and had been losing weight, according to a police report reviewed by News Channel 5. She didn’t have much of an appetite, either, and had been having diarrhea.
But those symptoms started to make a lot more sense when she saw her roommate’s Snapchat story, which allegedly revealed the roommate had been secretly filling her water bottles with water from the toilet, News Channel 5 reports.
She reported the incident to Nashville, Tenn. police on Oct. 5, according to WKRN.
And on Tuesday, Tierni Williams, the roommate, was charged with a felony — adulteration of food or liquid with bodily injury — for allegedly getting her roommate sick by tampering with her water, according to Patch. If convicted, she could face three to six years in prison.
The pair are students at Tennessee State University in Nashville, where they shared a space in a residence hall, police told WZTV.
An affidavit reviewed by WZTV says that Williams dipped a styrofoam cup into the toilet to scoop up some water, then pour it into her roommate’s water bottles. She allegedly captured it all on Snapchat video, too, and can be heard in her social media posts calling the prank “nasty” and saying her roommate is “gonna get sick from this.”
And it’s entirely possible that the toilet water is what got her sick, one local doctor said.
“The water that goes into the toilet is municipal water and is very clean, but the flush doesn’t remove absolutely everything and there could be residual bacteria or viruses left in the bowl of the toilet,” Dr. William Schaffner, Infectious Disease Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told News Channel 5. “I would think it's more yucky than seriously harmful.”
But on the other hand, toilets aren’t that much dirtier than a lot of other places people get water from — even water fountains, according to the ABC.
“Toilet water is usually cleaner with regard to bacteria because toilets get continuously flushed, whereas a water fountain is left open to the environment,” Dr. Phillip Tierno of New York University Medical Center told ABC. “You know that toilets are occasionally washed, but I've never seen a water fountain sanitized at all.”
But it’s unlikely that science would be on the mind of anyone filling their roommate’s bottles with toilet water.
Williams is out on bond, WZTV reports.
