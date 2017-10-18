School cancels Halloween festivities because the holiday isn’t ‘inclusive’ enough, principal says

Kids at a Massachusetts school won’t be painting their faces and donning creative costumes this year after administrators decided to cancel the Halloween celebration.
According to CBS Boston, Boyden Elementary School in Walpole, Mass. doesn’t want the holiday festivities to make any of the students uncomfortable.
“The costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students,” the school said, according to CBS Boston. “Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student’s individual differences are respected.”
Some parents said that wasn’t a reason to cancel Halloween specifically.
“That's the part that especially the parents and the students are having a hard time understanding,” parent Julie Lowre told Boston 25 News. “We have numerous events not all inclusive, so if you cancel one event you have to cancel them all.”
Boyden is the second Boston-area school to announce it is canceling in-school Halloween celebrations. Mitchell Elementary School, in Needham, Mass., said last month the school’s traditional class parties and parade would not take place this year because some families did not celebrate and kept their kids home, WCVB reported.
“I recognize that this decision will be disappointing to some who may feel like Mitchell is changing,” Principal Gregory Bayse wrote in a letter to parents, according to WCBV. “I would agree that this represents a change, but I believe that in the long-term any change towards including all children is a positive change that will benefit our students and our community.”
In place of school day Halloween celebrations, Boyden Elementary will hold a “Monster Mash/Pasta Bash” on Oct. 20 during which kids can celebrate the holiday after hours, according to WCBV. Mitchell Elementary will have an autumn celebration in November, according to Masslive.com.
A New Mexico school told parents that day-of Halloween celebrations are canceled but students can celebrate the holiday 10 days later by wearing costumes and having snacks on a Friday night, according to KRQE News 13.
Parents said it made no sense to allow a Halloween celebration after the fact but to outlaw festivities on the holiday itself.
“Is the Thanksgiving lunch with the parents going to be taken away too? Anything else? Any other holidays we can’t celebrate?” Briana Perez told KRQE.
