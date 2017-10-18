After going through rigorous tests and training, Lulu was dropped from the CIA’s K9 explosive detection program because she lacked passion for the job, the CIA said Wednesday.
After going through rigorous tests and training, Lulu was dropped from the CIA’s K9 explosive detection program because she lacked passion for the job, the CIA said Wednesday. CIA
After going through rigorous tests and training, Lulu was dropped from the CIA’s K9 explosive detection program because she lacked passion for the job, the CIA said Wednesday. CIA

National

This is Lulu, and she just got fired by the CIA

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 18, 2017 8:03 PM

Her heart just wasn’t in it.

The Central Intelligence Agency announced on Wednesday that it has fired arguably its most adorable new recruit: Lulu, a 1½-year-old black lab whose puppy dog eyes couldn’t compensate for the fact that she was “not enjoying herself” during her training to detect explosive odors, according to the CIA.

“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program,” the CIA wrote on its website.

Lulu was the smallest trainee in her all-female class of six dogs, according to the CIA.

She was set to work at the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia after her rigorous training.

Instead, she’ll be living with her handler, who decided to adopt her even though she won’t be sniffing out bombs.

Lulu was already months into the explosive detection training process — an extensive training regimen that includes 6 weeks of beginning training, pairing dogs with human partners, 10 weeks of advanced training, a certification test, and then, for those more lucky than Lulu, a diploma in November on graduation day, according to the program’s website.

Graduates of the program work for the CIA in the U.S. and around the world, according to the agency, and can help local law enforcement and others sniff out explosives.

“We’ll miss Lulu,” the CIA wrote on its official Twitter account earlier today “We wish her all the best in her new life!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video