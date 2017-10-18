The Latest: Execution for 'Tourniquet Killer' halted for now

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Anthony Shore. The convicted sex offender who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of the way he strangled his multiple victims is set for execution Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Shore faces lethal injection for the 1992 slaying of a 21-year-old woman who is one of four females, including a 9-year-old, Shore has confessed to killing. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)