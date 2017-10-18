Horror food blogger has Halloween recipes to die for. Most look like someone already has

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 0:53 NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:20 RAW: Mansfield safety helicopters Martin running back 2:21 L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Looks disgusting but tastes delicious.' Horror food blogger shows how to make zombie arm meatloaf Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

