Michigan kindergartner Sunshine Oelfke's mission to pay for her classmates' milk for the year raised thousands of dollars on GoFundMe. Jackie Sue Oelfke/Facebook

She raided her piggy bank to give her classmate milk money. Now she’s raised thousands

By Scott Berson

October 18, 2017 7:36 AM

An Ishpeming, Michigan kindergartner walked into the room where her grandmother was working, dumped out her piggy bank on the floor and began sorting through the coins. When her grandma asked what she was doing, 5-year-old Sunshine said, “I am going to give it to my friend at school because she don’t get milk for snack. Her mom don’t have any milk money and I do.”

Since Jackie Sue Oelfke told that story about her granddaughter in a Facebook post on October 4, people from across the country have donated so much money that Sunshine can now pay for milk for her entire class for the rest of the school year and beyond— $7,740 and counting.

“She is 5 and doesn’t judge or know everyone’s story. All she knows is her friends don’t have milk money and she does,” Oelfke wrote on Facebook. “What she does understand (is that) all her friends were able to get milk last week at school.”

According to CBS News, half of the students in Sunshine’s class don’t get milk, which costs $0.45 a carton.

“Milk is important in our family, so it's very important for Sunshine's friends to have milk with her,” Oelfke told CBS News.

Sunshine began taking her money to school and finally emptied it all out on October 11, telling her grandma, “It’s all gone. That’s ok cuz I will get some more monies for it when I feed (our cat) Lou.”

Sunshine kept a little book and started writing down the names of people after they began donating milk money for her to give to her classmates. Eventually Oelfke made a GoFundMe campaign for her granddaughter to help her raise money to keep up her mission.

It’s now earned enough money to pay for the rest of this semester, all of next semester, and some of next fall’s semester as well, Oelfke said on the GoFundMe page.

Sunshine has been giving regular video updates thanking everyone for their support. She even earned a POWER Award at school for being a positive role mode, Oelfke said.

“I don’t know how long she will continue this but I do know I won’t stop her,” Oelfke wrote on Facebook. “Anyone that knows Sunshine knows I can’t when she is on a mission...her milk money mission.”

