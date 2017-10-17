FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. A Pennsylvania judge is set to announce whether Sandusky will get a second shot at persuading a jury he’s innocent of child molestation charges. Judge John Foradora says he’ll post his opinion and order in Sandusky’s request for a new trial or dismissal of charges online at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
National

Sandusky to learn if he'll get new trial or charges tossed

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 11:25 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania judge is set to announce whether former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will get a second shot at persuading a jury he's innocent of child molestation charges.

Judge John Foradora says he'll post his opinion and order in Sandusky's request for a new trial or dismissal of charges online at noon on Wednesday.

Sandusky claims his lawyers didn't represent him adequately during his 2012 trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more information about changes to victims' stories.

Foradora also could uphold Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.

If Sandusky does get a new trial, he'll likely seek to be released on bail.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence. He's consistently maintained his innocence.

