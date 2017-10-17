FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the "World of Dance" celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show. The two hosted “One Voice: Somos Live!” on Saturday with Marc Anthony.
Lopez, Anthony, Rodriguez raise $35M for Puerto Rico relief

October 17, 2017 7:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have raised more than $35 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

A spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday that the two singers and the retired baseball superstar raised the money in donations, pledges and their own contributions.

About $9 million was raised via the Oct. 14 benefit show "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief," which the trio hosted.

Most of the rest came from corporate donations and pledges.

Lopez and Anthony's parents both came to the United States from Puerto Rico, and Rodriguez's family is from the Dominican Republic.

The two singers were married in 2004 and divorced in 2014. Lopez has been dating Rodriguez since early this year.

