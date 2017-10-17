‘He repossessed it:’ Pastor orders the removal of a 5-year-old boy’s gravestone

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 2:21 L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:39 Dirk Nowitzki says Mavs are deeper, healthier team 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:23 The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. WBTV

