The Latest: White House slams decision to block travel ban

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference in Honolulu about President Donald Donald Trump's travel ban. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its latest travel ban, just hours before it was set to take effect. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted Hawaii's request to temporarily block the policy from taking effect Wednesday. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo