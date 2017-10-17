Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump's travel ban

FILE- In this June 30, 2017, file photo, critics of President Donald Trump's travel ban hold signs during a news conference in Honolulu. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its latest travel ban, just hours before it was set to take effect. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted Hawaii's request to temporarily block the policy from taking effect Wednesday. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo