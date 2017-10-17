A co-leader of the Women’s March movement who was booted off an American Airlines flight out of Miami over the weekend demanded an official apology from the airline Tuesday and said the pilot and gate agent involved should be reprimanded.
A co-leader of the Women’s March movement who was booted off an American Airlines flight out of Miami over the weekend demanded an official apology from the airline Tuesday and said the pilot and gate agent involved should be reprimanded. Alan Diaz AP
A co-leader of the Women’s March movement who was booted off an American Airlines flight out of Miami over the weekend demanded an official apology from the airline Tuesday and said the pilot and gate agent involved should be reprimanded. Alan Diaz AP

National

Why was a Women’s March activist booted off an American Airlines flight?

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

October 17, 2017 12:26 PM

A co-leader of the Women’s March movement who was booted off an American Airlines flight over the weekend demanded an official apology from the airline Tuesday and said the pilot and gate agent involved should be at least reprimanded.

Activist Tamika Mallory conducted a news conference at an office in New York on Tuesday morning and said, “Enough is enough.”

Surrounded by her lawyer, activists and supporters, Mallory accused the airline pilot of discrimination, demanded an apology and called on American Airlines to institute policies that protect customers.

“I understand that this happened to me because other people need to have their voices heard,” she said.

“I want to ensure that there are policies instituted within American Airlines that ensure that what happened to me will not happen to another person, and if it does, that there will be immediate action taken.”

 

Press conference regarding American Airlines

Posted by Tamika Mallory on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Mallory was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Miami to New York on Sunday after a dispute with a gate agent about her seat assignment escalated.

She said the pilot “got involved in something that had nothing to do with him, and came down the jet bridge to reprimand me, to ask me whether or not I knew how to behave.”

She said his behavior was discriminatory.

“I had to basically tell master that I was not going to be a runaway slave,” she said.

She said she returned to her seat and about 15 minutes later was called to the front and ordered off the plane. That’s when she became enraged, she said.

“I feel that they should be reprimanded,” she said of the pilot and gate agent. “Whether or not firing them is what needs to happen — I believe they need to be fired, but I don’t want to get ahead of the legal strategy.”

American Airlines said earlier that it apologized to Mallory for the seating incident — in which the gate agent reversed a change Mallory made at a kiosk — but denied the thrust of her allegation.

“Our team does not tolerate discrimination of any kind," said spokesman Ross Feinstein. “This was about de-escalating a situation onboard the aircraft.”

The crew decided that the best thing to do was rebook Mallory on the next flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Mallory took that flight, Feinstein told The Associated Press.

Some passengers told AP that Mallory cursed and was abusive to crew members on the plane, and Mallory does not dispute that. She said Tuesday that the cursing happened at the end of the episode and added: “I did that. I did all that. I yelled. Because enough is enough. ... If I had to do it all over again, I would do the same exact damn thing.”

Mallory was co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington and is active in gun control, health care and police issues.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video