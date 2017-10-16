He caught his daughter at a Motel 6. It didn’t end well for her boyfriend, police say

How’s this for an overbearing dad.
Pennsylvania police are on the hunt for a father who they say burst into his 20-year-old daughter’s room at a Motel 6 near Frackville, Pa., caught her with her boyfriend and shot the boyfriend in the groin on Sunday afternoon.
The father, Donald Jenkins, Jr., 40, then fled the scene in his vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday – and he’s wanted for attempted homicide and related charges.
Jenkins allegedly fired at the boyfriend after getting into a dispute with him while his daughter was in the motel room, Lehigh Valley Live reports. The bullet hit the boyfriend in the upper leg and groin area.
The boyfriend was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, according to Lehigh Valley Live.
Troopers have encouraged anyone with leads to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.
When a housekeeper in the room one over heard the shot, she rushed over and tried to help the victim stanch the bleeding by applying towels to the wound, WNEP reports.
“I was scared, you know, I was scared to death,” Lisa Mowery, the housekeeper, told WNEP. “I just stayed in the room because I didn’t know if he was going to shoot us.”
According to the Allentown Morning Call, the victim told police that he was sitting on one of the beds in the motel room when Jenkins came in. The pair had reserved the room beginning on Saturday and ending on Monday.
No word on whether or not they got a refund for the last day.
