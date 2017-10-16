The Latest: Unpaid leave for officer charged in mailbox case

FILE- In this Dec. 16, 2014 file photo, public defender Alexander Silvert, left, speaks to reporters in Honolulu after federal prosecutors dismissed charges against his client Gerard Puana, who was accused of stealing the Honolulu police chief's mailbox. A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI over the weekend were expected to appear in federal court Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The arrests are part of a federal corruption investigation into the department that stemmed from Puana's case. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File AP Photo