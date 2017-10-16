911 calls on nursing home dying: 'Oh my God, this is crazy'

FILE- This Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, police surround the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills, Fla. At first there was no hint of distress in the 911 calls, no sense of a crisis unfolding. But newly released emergency calls from the sweltering Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning to Hurricane Irma showed staffers becoming increasing agitated by a disaster that would eventually claim 14 elderly lives. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File John McCall