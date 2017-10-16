Democrat Bredesen confirms interest in Tennessee Senate race

In this Dec. 13, 2010 photo, Gov. Phil Bredesen talks about his eight years in office during an interview, in Nashville, Tenn. Bredesen, the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, is considering a bid to succeed retiring Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. Bredesen said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 that he is mulling an entry into the race after several people urged him to reconsider his initial statements that he had no interest in running. Mark Humphrey AP Photo