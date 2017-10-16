The Latest: Judge won't toss charges against Sen. Menendez

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. A decision is looming in the trial of Menendez that could lead to the dismissal of charges and alter the legal landscape for future corruption cases. A judge could rule on Monday, Oct. 16, whether to dismiss part of the indictment against the New Jersey Democrat. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo