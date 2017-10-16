She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 1:14 Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415

