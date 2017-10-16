Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP
Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

National

What is ‘Me too’ on Facebook & Twitter and why is it trending?

By Mandy Matney and Kate Irby

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 9:01 AM

Actor Alyssa Milano took to Twitter Sunday evening to start a conversation showing the magnitude of sexual assault.

She tweeted “Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

More than 34,000 people have replied to the tweet, many sharing stories of sexual assault and survival, including Lady Gaga and Monica Lewinsky.

Some pointed out that for all the women posting “me too,” there are still thousands who likely would not post for many reasons.

A third of women between 18 and 34 report being sexually harassed at work, according to a Cosmopolitan survey of more than 2,000 women in 2015. Stop Street Harassment commissioned a study of 2,000 people in 2014 that found 65 percent report experiencing street harassment, such as being sexually touched or followed. Among men, 25 percent reported experiencing street harassment, with a disproportionate number of those being men who identified as LGBT.

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton 1:14

Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion' 1:27

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

  • Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

    More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Meta Viers McClatchy

About one in five women say they were raped at some point in their lifetime, according to a 2010 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, experts caution that many official stats on sexual assault and harassment are inaccurate, mostly due to victims not wanting to report an attack or not understanding what constitutes assault or harassment. The conversation around “me too” highlighted that issue.

Milano recently penned an essay in response to Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults, including statements by her “Charmed” costar Rose McGowan that Weinstein raped her.

Milano said she’s “sickened and angered” by Weinstein's alleged “sexual predation and abuse of power,“ but is glad recent accusations have “opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton 1:14

Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion' 1:27

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video