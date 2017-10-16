National

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:43 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street, while several stocks were moving on deal news.

Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday soared 19 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday after announcing it had agreed to be taken private.

Department store operator Nordstrom sank 4 percent after saying it had temporarily suspended its own talks about being taken private.

Aramark, a food and uniform services company, rose 2.2 percent after announcing two acquisitions.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,557.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.2 percent, 22,921. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,623.

