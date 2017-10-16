The Latest: Prosecutors: Bombing conviction 'swift' justice

The Latest on the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan, injuring 30 people (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The U.S. attorney's office says the crimes of a New Jersey man convicted of planting two bombs on New York City streets have been met with "swift and resolute justice."
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim issued a statement Monday shortly after a Manhattan jury found 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty of all charges. Rahimi faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Prosecutors say Rahimi considered himself "a soldier in a holy war against Americans" and was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to carry out the Sept. 17, 2016, attacks.
Kim says, "Today's verdict is a victory for New York City, a victory for America in its fight against terror, and a victory for all who believe in the cause of justice."
The defense says it will appeal. Sentencing is set for Jan. 18.
11:20 a.m.
A federal jury has convicted a man of planting two bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people when it detonated.
Jurors in Manhattan on Monday found 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty of all charges, including counts of using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place. The Afghanistan-born man living in Elizabeth, New Jersey, faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Prosecutors say Rahimi considered himself "a soldier in a holy war against Americans" and was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to carry out the attacks on Sept. 17, 2016. The second pressure-cooker bomb planted in Manhattan didn't detonate.
Defense attorneys did not challenge much of the government's evidence but urged jurors to acquit Rahimi.
11:05 a.m.
A verdict has been reached in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with planting bombs on New York City streets, including one that detonated and injured 30 people.
The federal jury deliberated over parts of two days before announcing a verdict Monday in the trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi. It will be read shortly.
The 29-year-old Elizabeth man has been held without bail since his arrest two days after the September 2016 attacks in Manhattan. He is also accused of planting bombs in New Jersey that didn't hurt anyone.
The Afghanistan-born man chose not to testify.
Rahimi's attorney Sabrina Shroff has urged jurors to acquit Rahimi of three charges that could cause a mandatory life prison term. ___
9:30 a.m.
Jury deliberations have resumed at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan last year, including one that injured 30 people.
The New York jurors said they were close to a verdict after deliberating about two hours Friday at the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.
They got back to work again Monday.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in the Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.
His attorney has said he should be acquitted of at least three of eight charges.
Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey.
12:10 a.m.
A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.
Jurors will return to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.
Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say he was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.
